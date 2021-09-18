USB Dongle Plus

SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle is a universal Zigbee USB stick. It can be used as a universal Zigbee gateway in Home Assistant or other open-source platforms via ZHA or Zigbee2MQTT to locally control all your Zigbee sub-devices, so you don’t need to invest on the Zigbee hubs for different brands, all you need is a universal gateway – Dongle Plus!