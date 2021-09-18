Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle plus

Manuals

SONOFF ZigBee 3.0

USB Dongle Plus

SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle is a universal Zigbee USB stick. It can be used as a universal Zigbee gateway in Home Assistant or other open-source platforms via ZHA or Zigbee2MQTT to locally control all your Zigbee sub-devices, so you don’t need to invest on the Zigbee hubs for different brands, all you need is a universal gateway – Dongle Plus!

Hardware Description

Wide Range of
Supported Devices

Dongle can be used as a Zigbee 3.0 gateway in open-source automation platforms to manage various sub-devices from various brands or flash router firmware to extend the network range.

Specifications

More Application Cases

Related Posts

How to Use SONOFF Dongle Plus on Home Assistant? How to Flash Firmware?
How to Use SONOFF Dongle Plus on Home Assistant? How to Flash Firmware?
By Mia.Ma
Replace Various Zigbee Hubs with One Dongle – SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus
Replace Various Zigbee Hubs with One Dongle – SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus
By zoe66zheng
How to Use SONOFF Dongle Plus on Home Assistant? How to Flash Firmware?
How to Use SONOFF Dongle Plus on Home Assistant? How to Flash Firmware?
By zoe66zheng