Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle plus
SONOFF ZigBee 3.0
USB Dongle Plus
SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle is a universal Zigbee USB stick. It can be used as a universal Zigbee gateway in Home Assistant or other open-source platforms via ZHA or Zigbee2MQTT to locally control all your Zigbee sub-devices, so you don’t need to invest on the Zigbee hubs for different brands, all you need is a universal gateway – Dongle Plus!
Dongle can be used as a Zigbee 3.0 gateway in open-source automation platforms to manage various sub-devices from various brands or flash router firmware to extend the network range.
